Crater Lake National Park Low on Water

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s only national park is running low on water.

The Bend Bulletin reported (http://bit.ly/2rgDjuQ ) Sunday that after the Klamath Tribes placed a water call on the river Annie Creek flows into, Crater Lake National Park is having to truck in water from California.

The park’s main source of water supply is Annie Creek. The park uses it for its drinking water, showers, etc. Trucking in the water is just a temporary fix before the park’s summer tourism season begins.

Spokeswoman for Crater Lake National Park Marsha McCabe says the park’s long-term solution is to build a well near the park entrance. But with large portions of the park still covered with snow, construction likely won’t be complete until the end of summer at the earliest.