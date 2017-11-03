Crash Involving Two Pedestrians And Semi Truck In NE

Portland, Oregon – If you use Northeast Columbia blvd. to get to work, you’re going to need to find a different way to go. A crash involving two pedestrians and a semi-truck has completely shutdown Columbia blvd. near MLK. It happened just before 5am Friday morning. Lots of police are on scene investigating, and Columbia is closed. You can use Marine Drive or Lombard to get around, but plan ahead now and give yourself a few extra minutes. Police say the two pedestrians have serious, critical injuries.

Read more from police:

On Friday November 3, 2017, at 4:51 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of a crash in the 500 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Officers and emergency medical responders arrived at the crash and found two pedestrian laying on Northeast Columbia Boulevard with critical life-threatening injuries.

Based on the information learned during the preliminary investigation, officers believe both pedestrians were in a westbound lane of Northeast Columbia Boulevard when they were struck by the semi truck.

Shortly after the crash that injured two pedestrians occurred, there was a second crash. During the second crash a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Information learned in the initial part of the investigation suggests the driver of a green Nissan Sentra attempted to avoid the initial crash and collided with a fire hydrant. The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recieving medical aid from emergency medical responders.

The driver of the semi truck has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to continue this investigation.

Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue for the next three to four hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency-line at 503-823-3333.

This press release will be updated when more information is learned about the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390