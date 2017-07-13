Crash On Highway 101 Leaves Drivers Up To Their Wheels in Eels

Depot Bay, Ore. — The crash happened about Noon Thursday on Highway 101 near milepost 131. It involved a semi-truck and five passenger vehicles. On that semi-truck was 7500 pounds of Hagfish, better known as Slime Eels.

Oregon State police say the driver of the semi, Salvatore Tragale, was driving north on the highway when failed to slow down for a construction zone. As he slammed on the breaks to try and avoid hitting other cars, one of the containers carrying the hagfish came off the truck and flew across the highway into the southbound lane. The other containers then separated from teh truck and spilled onto the highway. It left a slimy mess all over the roadway and on several cars.

The first container that flew into the southbound lanes, slammed into a car that was stopped. That sent hagfish flying onto and into that car along with causing a chain reaction of that car and four other cars in the construction zone.

A little about Hagfish, according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, when they become stressed they secrete a slime. That slime covered the highway along with several cars that were involved in the crash.

It’s believed the Hagfish were on their way to be shipped to South Korea where they are considered a delicacy.