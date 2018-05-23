Crash Dumps 40,000 Pounds of Chicken Feathers on I-5

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A semi made a fowl mess when it rolled over on Interstate 5 north of Tacoma: It dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across the roadway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver told investigators he fell asleep at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and lost control of the truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.

The truck was hauling the feathers from a Foster Farms poultry facility to West Coast Reduction, a rendering company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s website says it recycles animal byproducts into ingredients for many items, including pet feed and soap.

The News Tribune newspaper of Tacoma reports that the highway backed up for 11 miles as crews worked to scoop up the feathers. All lanes reopened by about 7:30 a.m.

Johnson said the driver would be cited for negligent driving.