Crabbing Shutdown Over Health Concerns On Southern Coast

Salem, Oregon – If the nice weather has you thinking about a trip to the beach, you may want to think twice about going crabbing. Crabbers know months with “R” in them are good for crabbing. But the ocean season just closed last week so some are looking to estuaries and coastal rivers now.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are warning you not to crab right now on the Southern Oregon Coast.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the immediate closure of recreational and commercial crabbing from the north jetty of the Coquille River, which includes the bay in Bandon, to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid.

The good news is recreational crabbing in bays and from docks is open from the Columbia River to the Coquille River in Bandon, and any seafood you bought in the store is safe, and not affected by this closure.

Here’s More from the Oregon Agriculture Department:

Crab harvesting closure extended on Oregon coast

This includes crab harvested in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties. The recreational crabbing season in the ocean closed coast-wide on Oct.15.

The announcement extends last week’s recreational closure. Crab harvesting from the north jetty of the Coquille River to the Columbia River remains open in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties.

Despite the closure, crab and shellfish products sold in retail markets and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures web page at: http://www.oregon.gov/ODA/programs/FoodSafety/Shellfish/Pages/ShellfishClosures.aspx