Coyote Spotted In SE PDX; Neighbors Say It Killed Their Cat

Portland, Oregon – A warning for pet owners in Southeast Portland. Residents spotted a coyote on their street and say it killed a neighbor’s cat. It happened early morning Wednesday on Southeast 64th avenue near Holgate and Foster.

Leonard Kanfer is a small business owner who lives on Southeast 64th. They were babysitting for a friend Tuesday night when that friend showed up to pick up the kids he told Leonard there was a coyote outside his house. His friend alerted him about the coyote around 1am Wednesday morning. They took a picture of it and went back to bed.

Then when Leonard woke up he says his neighbor across the street called him over because they found their cat dead in the yard. The cats head and a leg were missing, and the torso had been chewed open.

Leonard says they called police and animal control came out and took the cat’s remains. Officials tell us Coyote sightings are not usual in the Portland area. Still very sad for the cat’s owner. He says now he’s on the look out for the animal during his morning walks around the neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of Leonard Kanfer