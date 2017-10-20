Could you be covered by the ACA and not even know it?

Kristi-Lang Brown is an insurance broker who handles lots of requests from small businessmen and women, as well as individuals who are shopping for health care on the open marketplace. One of the most common themes she hears is this, “I want insurance, but I don’t want Obamacare. I’ve heard that’s falling apart.” Part of her job is to remind people the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) is just a series of protections intended for consumers trying to find affordable insurance. Kristi says, “Many of the people receiving health care subsidies don’t realize they are protected under the umbrella of the Affordable Care Act.” In (R) Congressman Greg Walden’s district revealed thirty percent of his constituents are covered by the affordable care act, many of whom don’t realize their health benefits are at risk,

resident Trump created chaos in insurance marketplaces when he unilaterally chose to end critical payments to health insurers that help millions of lower-income Americans afford coverage. The decision coincides with an executive order on Thursday to allow alternative health plans that skirt the law’s requirements.

The White House confirmed late Thursday that it would halt federal payments for cost-sharing reductions, although a statement did not specify when. Another statement a short time later by top officials at the Health and Human Services Department said the cutoff would be immediate. The subsidies total about $7 billion this year.