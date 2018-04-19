Courthouse Altercation Under Review

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are reviewing an altercation between a deputy and a suspect at the courthouse in Oregon City last summer to determine if excessive force was used.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the incident was detailed by Joel Manley, a now-retired Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy who recently notified the county of his plans to sue for harassment and retaliation.

Manley says a fellow deputy asked to be placed in a courtroom with the defendant last July so he could beat the man.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s office says the sheriff opened an internal investigation into the claim Tuesday – the same day Manley’s allegations were reported by The Oregonian.

The 59-year-old defendant was in court on a trespassing case and ended up being arrested for resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and contempt of court.

Prosecutors are reviewing the entire case in light of Manley’s allegations.

—

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com