Court: Washington Trooper Right To Make Oregon Traffic Stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has reinstated the conviction of a drunken driver who contends a Washington trooper acted beyond his jurisdiction when he stopped him in Oregon in 2011.

The decision reversed a 2016 ruling from the Oregon Court of Appeals.

According to court documents, the trooper began following James Keller’s speeding car in Washington – just north of the Interstate Bridge – and pulled him over in Oregon. He requested assistance from Portland police and that agency completed the DUI investigation.

In Thursday’s opinion, the high court said the trooper had probable cause to stop Keller after observing him commit infractions in Washington. He activated his emergency lights as they were getting ready to enter the bridge, and pulled him over at the earliest opportunity.