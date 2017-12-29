Court Sides With Astoria Principal

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed the state’s decision to revoke the license of a former principal because he failed to act on warnings of possible teacher misconduct in 2004.

The sexual relationship between an Astoria High teacher and student didn’t come to light until nearly a decade later, when the student revealed it to a therapist and the therapist went to police.

The state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission revoked former principal Larry Lockett’s teaching and administrator licenses in 2015 after deciding he neglected his duties in failing to more thoroughly investigate the situation in 2004.

But the appellate court said the state teacher licensing agency did not detail what Lockett should have done given the circumstances.

The now-retired Lockett tells The Oregonian/OregonLive he would have intervened if he had known the full story.