Court Ruling Puts Roadblock on $1.4B Timber Class Action

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A judge has ruled that Oregon counties can’t sue the state government in the face of a $1.4 billion class lawsuit that seeks damages for logging practices.

The Capital Press reports (http://bit.ly/2sUz48T ) the June 20 decision reverses an earlier ruling which stated that counties could seek damages from state government.

The lawsuit, filed in March, accuses the state of Oregon of insufficiently logging state forests. The suit states the 14 counties gave the state forestland expecting to receive a portion of logging proceeds in return.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Murphy says counties are subdivisions of the state and therefore can’t sue the state government for money.

Under Murphy’s ruling, counties would still be able to seek an injunction or order to make changes to Oregon’s logging practices.