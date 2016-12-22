Court Revives Suit Seeking Money for Madras Crash Witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit filed on behalf of two boys who witnessed their younger brother get struck and killed by a pickup five years ago.

At issue is whether uninjured bystanders can recover damages for emotional distress when seeing a loved one harmed due to negligence.

Two lower courts tossed the suit before the state Supreme Court reversed those decisions Thursday. The case now returns to circuit court.

The boy, 7-year-old Austin Hollenbeak-Hatch, was struck and killed in a downtown Madras crosswalk. His mother sued the driver, asserting the two surviving brothers suffered emotional injuries after watching Austin die.

The lower courts said the boys could only be compensated for emotional distress if they were physically injured.