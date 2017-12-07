Court Reverses Former Lawyer’s Sexual Abuse Conviction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a conviction of a former lawyer who was sentenced to prison on charges of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl, finding problems with how the case was prosecuted.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Wednesday decision comes after 50-year-old Bradley Christopher Holbrook was convicted in 2002 and served more than six years in prison.

Holbrook will no longer be required to register as a sex offender. He also will not be considered a convicted felon, so he could reinstate his law license.

Holbrook says he’s still processing the decision because he has been appealing his conviction for 15 years.

Holbrook’s attorney Matt McHenry says the reversal is vindication for his client.

The state could still seek an appeal.