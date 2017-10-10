Couple’s Suit Against Two Oregon Physicians Dismissed

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit filed by a Bend couple that accused two physicians of failing to detect warning signs before the woman went into cardiac arrest has been dismissed.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2yc4KLD ) Shelley and Brent Harding sought $8.75 million for allegations that doctors Dana Rhode and Jeffrey Scott did not take the appropriate action in 2014 when Shelley Harding reported experiencing chest pain and extreme exhaustion.

The suit stated the doctors should have referred Shelley Harding to a hospital for an evaluation and observation.

Gordon Welborn, an attorney representing the physicians, said he believes he showed in court that the Hardings’ claims were inaccurate.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the same lawsuit can’t be filed again. An attorney for the Hardings did not return a comment request.