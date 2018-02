SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a couple has been found dead at a home near Salem, Oregon.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says deputies responded to the home of Rick and Suzanne Jackels on Tuesday after neither showed up for work this week.

The sheriff says there are no outstanding suspects.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Portland.

Rick Jackels was 59 years old and Suzanne Jackels was 57.