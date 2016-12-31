Couple and Dog Rescued from Apartment Fire

Vancouver, WA – Firefighters had to rescue two people and a dog from an upstairs balcony, as thick black smoke poured out of their home in Northeast Vancouver. No one was hurt but over 30 residents at the Parklane Apartments were displaced by the fire that broke out Friday night around 8pm. They are being helped by the Red Cross. Clark County Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

More from Clark County Fire Officials:

Clark County Fire District Six received a call about an apartment fire at the Parklane Apartments at 10269 NE Notchlog Drive, Vancouver, Wa. When Engine 61 arrived two minutes later thick smoke was pouring out of one of the upstairs apartments and two people and a dog were seen on an upstairs balcony. Fire crews quickly put up a ladder and rescued the people and their dog and set to put out the fire, which was contained to one apartment unit.

Fire crews from Clark County Fire District six and Vancouver Fire put out the blaze within 15 minutes and then set to extinguish embers in the attic.

A Clark County Fire Marshal was contacted to determine the cause of the blaze, and at the time of this release a cause has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported during the fire, however electricity was turned off to one entire building within the complex and 15 apartments were effected. 31 people have been displaced overnight and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.