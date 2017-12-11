County in Washington Plans Suit Against State

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Washington county is preparing to sue the state to get back money it spent to comply with a law that required placing more ballot drop boxes countywide.

The Everett Herald reports Snohomish County is gearing up for what could be the first of many lawsuits against the state.

The law, which was sponsored by former Republican state Sen. Kirk Pearson to make it easier for people in rural areas to vote, took effect July 23. It required at least one drop box for every 15,000 registered voters, with a minimum of one box in each city, town, and census-designated place with a post office.

Snohomish County expects to spend $250,000 next year to install and operate 19 new ballot boxes.

The state provided no funding.