‘Country over Party’: GOP Sen. Jeff Flake writes check to Alabama Democrat Doug Jones

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted a photo Tuesday night showing a check for $100 addressed to the U.S. Senate campaign of Alabama Democrat Doug Jones.

Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election will take place on Dec. 12.

Moore’s campaign continues to be dogged by allegations from eight women who have accused him of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior toward them when he was in his 30s and, in some cases, the women were in their teens. He has denied the allegations.

Moore answered Flake’s tweet Tuesday with a fundraising plea of his own.

Jones also replied, thanking Flake and urging others to donate.

Flake, who in October announced that he is not seeking re-election to the Senate in 2018, has been highly critical of Moore. On Monday, he tweeted, “A Roy Moore victory is no victory for the GOP and the nation.”

Earlier on Tuesday at a campaign rally, Jones blasted Moore over the allegations leveled against him.

“Roy Moore has never, ever served our state with honor. He has never, ever been a source of pride for people in this state only a source of embarrassment,” Jones said at a rally in Birmingham. “I damn sure believe that I have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the U.S. Senate.”

