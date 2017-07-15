Cougar Seen in Tigard Park

Tigard, Oregon – Friday night a cougar was seen in Cook Park in Tigard. Several people in the park spotted the cougar at 7:20 pm laying in a semi-marshy area on the outskirts of the park. Tigard Police say the cougar then walked into the woods. Police called the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cougar didn’t threaten anyone. But Tigard Police say that all park and trail users in the area should be careful.