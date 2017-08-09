Couch Park To Get New Playground

Portland, Or. – Couch Park in NW Portland is about to be transformed. Work should start next spring to build the city’s third Harper’s Playground, which is designed to make play areas accessible to all children, including those with disabilities.

Executive Director of Harper’s Playground, Cody Goldberg, says the model is a blend of public plaza- meets playground- meets nature play area. He says there are no structures. Instead, there are things like boulders and a hill made out of astro turf for kids to slide on.

The first Harper’s Playground was built at Arbor Lodge Park and opened in 2012. The second one should open this fall at Gateway Discovery Park at NE 106th and Halsey. Work on the Harper’s Playground at Couch Park should begin next spring and open in the fall of 2018.

Goldberg says Harper’s Playground is named after his 12 year old daughter, who uses a walker. He says their accessible playground model has drawn interest from a number of other cities.

A fundraiser for the Couch Park Harper’s Playground is set for September 9th.