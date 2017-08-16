Corvallis Groups Ask County Leaders To Exit Timber Lawsuit

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Several Corvallis groups are asking the Benton County Board of Commissioners to abandon a $1.4 billion timber lawsuit against the state of Oregon filed on behalf of several counties.

The Gazette-Times reports Linn County and 15 others claim the state cost them money by not maximizing logging revenues. Benton County could be awarded about $30 million if the lawsuit is successful.

Fifteen environmental, outdoor, community and progressive organizations told the board at its Tuesday meeting that the lawsuit could hurt state forests, contribute to global warming and affect the state’s budget for schools, social services and county funding.

The board voted in January to stay as a defendant in the lawsuit. Officials have said the outcome of the lawsuit will not increase logging in the state.