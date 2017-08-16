Coos County Receives Suicide Call Boxes For McCullough Bridge

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) – Suicide call boxes have arrived in Coos County after a year in which a record number of people tried to jump from the McCullough Bridge.

The World newspaper reports the two call boxes are in storage until the Oregon Department of Transportation and others decide how they should be installed. The boxes can’t be permanently fixed to the bridge because it is a historic landmark.

It is hoped they will be installed before 2018.

Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness says there were four attempts in 2015 and a dozen attempts in 2016. In years prior, it was common to have no more than one.