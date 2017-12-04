Coos County Inmate Dies in Cell

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – An inmate in Coos County has died in his cell nine hours after his arrest on suspicion of fourth-degree assault for a fight with a relative.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that 42-year-old Rocky Alan Stewart sustained minor injuries in that fight but refused medical treatment.

Stewart was booked into the jail Saturday night and was found dead in his cell around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says there is no indication of why he died and an autopsy will be completed.

Oregon State Police are investigating the death.