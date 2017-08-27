Cooling Centers Opening As Hot Weather Nears

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Portland area as temperatures are expected to climb back up into the upper 90s and possibly into triple digits in the coming days.

KATU-TV reports three cooling centers will be open in Multnomah County on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to help seniors, people with disabilities and other health conditions to stay safe.

The centers will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Pets and children are welcome at all three locations, and each location will also have activities including board games and movies.

Snacks and water will also be available.