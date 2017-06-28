Convention Center Hotel Groundbreaking

Portland, Oregon – It’s been talked about for three decades. Now ground will be broken for a hotel near the Oregon Convention Center. Work on the 600 room Hyatt Regency hotel will start following a groundbreaking ceremony on July 14th, on the site just north NORTH of the Convention Center.

Scott Crookshank is the General Manager of Visitor Venues for Metro. He says the total cost of the hotel is $247 Million.

The hotel is set to open in 2019. The Hyatt Regency will be partly paid for by a $60 million dollar bond, backed by a lodging tax.

The Oregon Lottery is also kicking in some money.

Oregonlive reports the proposal was delayed by a series of legal challenges from rival hoteliers led by financier Gordon Sondland’s Provenance Hotels. The hotel group eventually settled the lawsuits in exchange for a Metro-owned parking lot near the site valued at $1.9 million.

More than a dozen hotels are under construction or have recently opened in Portland, most of them on the west side.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.