Continued Protection Sought for Medical-Marijuana States

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon Congressman and one from California who are the namesakes of an amendment that prevents federal officials using public funds to enforce federal laws against medical marijuana are pushing to ensure the protections remain for another year.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May told congressional leaders that it would be “unwise” to renew the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer Amendment, saying marijuana is harmful and is banned by federal law. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, said the leadership of the House didn’t allow a vote on any marijuana-related amendments. But the Senate Appropriations Committee included the provision in its bill.

Blumenauer and California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher this week sent a letter with signatures of 64 colleagues to congressional leaders supporting the provision that protects medical-marijuana states from federal intrusion.