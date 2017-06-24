Construction Workers Dies in Crash
By Mark Workhoven
|
Jun 24, 2017 @ 4:59 AM

Clackamas, OR – A 71 year old flagger was hit by a dump truck and killed Friday afternoon in Clackamas. A Life Flight helicopter was called, but the construction site worker died at the scene. The dump truck driver cooperated with the investigation. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office called it a construction-related accident. The dump truck was having mechanical issues.
The collision happened in Happy Valley on Southeast 132nd Avenue, where Northwest Natural was responding to a gas leak.

