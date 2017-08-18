Confederate Monuments Defaced Near Ridgefield Washington

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) – Former highway markers honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis were defaced at a park named for Davis north of Vancouver, Washington.

The Columbian reported Friday one of the two markers on private land near Ridgefield was covered with black tar or paint and the other was covered in a red substance.

Jefferson Davis Park is maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Pacific Northwest Division.

It contains two markers for “Jefferson Davis Highway 99,” which was part of an effort to designate a route in his name up to Canada with two markers in Washington state.

Confederate monuments are coming under heavy scrutiny this week after Heather Heyer was killed by a man who allegedly drove his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports members of an anti-fascist movement in Portland, Oregon claimed responsibility on Friday.