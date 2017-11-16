Complaints Preceded Oregon Bach Festival Director’s Firing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon received four complaints alleging inappropriate behavior by the former artistic director of the Oregon Bach Festival before his abrupt firing in August.

The Register-Guard reports that recently released university documents show that at least three of the complaints against Matthew Halls were from unnamed female festival performers.

The university heavily redacted a complaint investigation document on allegations of sexism against Halls, so the complete picture was not provided.

One of the complaints claimed Halls treated female performers differently, and his feedback was focused their physical appearance. Another complaint claimed Halls did not respond appropriately to a sexism allegation against another person.

Halls says that he was not provided with these documents, and university leadership never talked to him about complaints of any impropriety.