“Community Leader” Award Winner Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Abuse

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Lane Community College board member has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he sexually abused a teenager who babysat his children.

The Register-Guard reports Philip Carrasco of Eugene entered the plea Friday. He’s accused of misdemeanor sexual abuse in connection with an incident that happened at his home last month.

A police officer wrote in an affidavit supporting the charge that Carrasco denied any sort of sexual touching, but could not provide a reason why the girl would make up the accusation.

Carrasco has served as an elected member of LCC’s board of directors since 2015. Last year, he received the Eugene Human Rights Commission’s “Community Leader” award.