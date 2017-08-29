Community Celebrates School Merger
By Mike Turner
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 6:37 PM

College and K through 8 students will be headed through the same school doors. The brand new Faubian and Concordia University dual school is open. A community celebration was held Tuesday. The merger allows College of Education students access to public education students in a single building. Concordia’s College of Education Dean says that’s a big advantage for her students while Faubian’s principal says having a college in the same building allows many K through 8 students to see higher education as a part of their future.

Related Content

Dame, C.J. Snubbed
Household Source, Not Schools, to Blame for Lead
U.S. Coast Guard Helps Rescue Injured Logger
Distracted Driver Smashes Head-on Into Vancouver S...
PDX Protests Against Trump
Recall Votes to be Counted Tuesday
Comments