Commission Rejects Allegations Against Ex-Superintendent

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The state licensing agency for educators has dismissed misconduct allegations against the former superintendent of a western Oregon school district.

The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission found insufficient cause to charge Krista Parent with misconduct after a complaint claimed the South Lane School District superintendent had a romantic relationship with a subordinate employee.

Parent had confirmed the relationship when the complaint was filed last year but denied that any inappropriate behavior had occurred at school and during work hours.

The school district in Cottage Grove does not have policies that prohibit personal relationships between supervisors and employees. Commission rules also do not address such relationships.

Parent was removed as superintendent in January and agreed to retire in June.

