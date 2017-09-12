More To Come For A Man Accused of Killing Two in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wa.— 35 year old Dustin Zapel of Vancouver entered the courtroom without a suicide smock. Today he was dressed in jumpsuit orange and didn’t have to remain the courtroom at all times. He actually spent time in a holding cell with other inmates. Recently the Washington State Mental Hospital determined he was competent to stand trial. In court today his attorney disagreed.

That disagreement lead the judge to decide on a Competency Opinion hearing that will take place November 20th at 1:30. He’s accused of stabbing two people to death and attempting to murder a third at Central Park Place a veteran inhabited community in Late Spring. In November if the judge agrees Zapel is ok to stand trial, a date will be set.