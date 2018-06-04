Comcast Settles Oregon Tax Lawsuit

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Comcast has settled a long-running property tax dispute with the state of Oregon for $155 million.

The settlement, which sends an infusion of cash to local governments, resolves a dispute dating to a 2009 decision to assess the telecommunication company’s assets in the state as a whole, rather than piecemeal.

Unlike local government tax assessments which count only tangible assets, so-called central assessment by the state’s revenue department looks at the value of the entire company, including intangible assets like the Comcast brand. The broader assessment included about an extra $700 million in assets, according to media reports at the time.

A representative for the company, which will pay more in future years under new assessment methods included in the settlement, did not return a request for comment Monday.