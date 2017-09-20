Combined Sewer Overflow Hits Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said Wednesday that a combination of stormwater from heavy rains and sewage overflowed to the Willamette River for four minutes from a SE Portland pump station that is slated to be improved and expanded.

The CSO, or combined sewer overflow, occurred at 4:15 a.m. from the SE Alder Street Pump Station at SE Alder Street and Water Avenue. About 3,000 gallons was discharged.

The pump station, built in 1952, is being upgraded and will be taken offline by October for two years of construction. The upgrades will improve reliability and increase pumping capacity to prevent sewage releases into buildings and streets as well as overflows to the river.