Columbia River Flood Watch In Portland Area

Portland, Oregon – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Columbia River in the Portland area.

The warning starts at 5am Thursday morning and goes until further notice. Flood Stage is at 16 feet, and as of noon yesterday, the river was just below that at 15.7 feet. Colby Newman is a meteorologist for the NWS, and he says, this isn’t something to worry about just yet. Colby says last spring the Columbia peaked about a foot and a half above flood stage, and only minor flooding happened. The higher water levels could mean more bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge and more traffic too.

The river levels fluctuate with the tides and are at their highest peak during high tide. Hide tide for the Columbia River in the Portland area is around 8am Thursday morning.

