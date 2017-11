Salem Ore – 18 year old Janie Landers was brutally stabbed and beaten to death 38 years ago. No suspects were named and the case was eventually closed until Janie’s younger sister asked that it be reopened. Investigators soon discovered through DNA tests that Gerald Kenneth Dunlap was her killer. He had worked at the Fairview Training center where Janie was a patient. Dunlap was eventually convicted of sexual abuse and sent to prison. That’s where he died in 2002.