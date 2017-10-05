The dismantling has begun of the Looping Thunder roller coaster ride at Oaks Park. It’s a process that will take much of the month of October. Then the new, bigger and better, roller coaster will be built. That process will take most of the winter with plans to open in next Spring. Here’s where YOU come in. You can still name it. Emily McKay with Oaks Park says they’ve gotten all kinds of clever names but “Coasty McCoasterface” has been suggested the most. She’s hoping for something a little more “Portland, ” I think. We’ll talk to her this morning at 6:49 and 8:49. See what you think by going to Oakspark.com. Here’s one last virtual ride for you: