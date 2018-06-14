Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who had been fishing from the shore near Clatsop Spit.

Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read said the fisherman’s wife contacted authorities Wednesday morning after her husband failed to return home. He had sent her a text message Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard responded with boats and a helicopter, but had no luck finding the 53-year-old Scappoose man during a nearly 24-hour search.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet Thursday that its thoughts are with the fisherman’s family and friends.