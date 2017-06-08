Coast Guard Rescues Mariners Off Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men from a sinking boat on the Oregon coast.

The 40-foot sailing vessel named El Corazon took on water early Thursday near Tillamook Head after its engines died and its captain got sick. The first mate told the Coast Guard he was not experienced enough to operate the boat.

A crew from the Coast Guard station in Garibaldi rescued the men, one of whom was suffering from hypothermia, an injured shoulder and possibly broken ribs.

A helicopter crew Thursday afternoon spotted the partially sunken vessel a mile off Cannon Beach and headed toward shore.