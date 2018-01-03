Coast Guard Rescues Hiker Near Newport

Newport, Or. – A 19 year old hiker was rescued by the Coast Guard last night near Whale Cove. The Coast Guard says the man suffered seizures and became immobilized.

Dispatchers in Lincoln City first got a 9-1-1 call around 4 p.m. yesterday about a man with medical issues on a cliff who was unable to be moved by local rescuers. The Coast Guard sent a helicopter from its base in North Bend which transferred him to a hospital in Newport. The helicopter was unable to land on the cliff because of a strong east wind. So, it landed in a tidal pool below and then took the the hiker to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.