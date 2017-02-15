Coast Guard Rescue Two From Ocean Cave

Warrenton, Or. – The Coast Guard came to the rescue of two men who were stranded in a cave south of Yachats Tuesday night. A Coast Guard helicopter crew based in Newport hoisted the two to safety and took them to back to land where emergency responders were waiting.

One of the men fell in the water and the other tried to help, but both were swept into a nearby cave. The helicopter crew was diverted from a nearby training mission. It made three passes over the scene and could not find the men. The men were spotted by an Oregon State Police officer who was able to point the helicopter to their position. The air crew lowered a rescue swimmer to the men, one of whom was semi conscious. Both were hypothermic.

Aircraft commander Lt. Zach Wiest says “together, we devised a rescue plan and worked together flawlessly during the most technically challenging case any of us has ever been a part of.”

Weather at the time was rainy with gusting winds and 6 to 8 foot seas.