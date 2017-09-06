Coast Guard Fines Passenger For Jumping From Vessel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Coast Guard officials have issued a $5,000 fine to a passenger who swan dived into the Willamette River from a tour boat in August.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued the fine Tuesday, saying intentionally jumping into the water from a passenger vessel is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel and is in violation of federal law.

The Coast Guard says accounts of the incident indicate the passenger removed his shoes and did a swan dive over the railing of the boat near the South Waterfront in Portland.

The captain was able to turn the boat around, the crew threw a ring buoy to the man and with a passenger’s help, they were able to bring the man back on board without injury.