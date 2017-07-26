Coast Guard Clears Lady Washington to Sail

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) – The Coast Guard has completed its inspection of the Lady Washington, a full-scale replica of the 18th-century sailing ship, and cleared it to resume operations.

The wooden-hulled vessel ran aground in Sequim Bay on Monday morning, and was freed at about 3 p.m.

Officials said it did not take on water or leak any pollutants.

Officials finished the inspection on Tuesday. Its next stop is Port Orchard, Washington, where it’s expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the grounding is still under investigation and the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport will issue a statement once it’s done.