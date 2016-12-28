Coal Train Derails Near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — A coal train traveling from Montana to Canada derailed early Wednesday morning about five miles east of Vancouver.

Nobody was injured and nothing spilled from the train. Crews are working on picking up the car and making repairs to the track. Amtrak and freight trains are being held until the line is open, which is expected to happen later Wednesday afternoon.

The train went off the track at about 1 a.m. when the wheels on one end of one of the rail cars lifted off the track.

A spokesperson for BNSF Railway said 35 to 45 trains run on this track each day.