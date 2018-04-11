Climber Who Died After Fall From Smith Rock State Park Identified

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified a climber who fell about 200 feet (60 meters) to his death at Smith Rock State Park in central Oregon.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the climber as 20-year-old Alexander Reed of Bend.

Reed was on the popular Misery Ridge Trail on Tuesday morning when other hikers heard him yell before he fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Reed was equipped with a climbing harness and rope but was not climbing at the time of the fall.

The Bend Rock Gym posted a message on Facebook that expressed shock at Reed’s death and urged others in the climbing community to stop by the gym to remember him.