Cliff Robinson Recovering After Brain Hemorrhage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Former Portland Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson released a statement Tuesday morning, saying he suffered a minor brain hemorrhage and is “doing well and in the process of getting better.”

Robinson has been hospitalized at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center since Wednesday, March 8. In Tuesday’s statement, Robinson said he suffered a minor brain hemorrhage.

Here’s the full statement:

I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better. My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery. I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.

The Blazers drafted Robinson in the second round of the 1989 draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Blazers and became a fan favorite.