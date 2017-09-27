Cleveland High Students Help Out At Eagle Creek Fire

Portland, Or. – Some Cleveland High School students didn’t get much sleep earlier this month, but it was for a good cause. Oregon live says the ten students volunteer on Multnomah County’s Search and Rescue team and were busy helping with evacuations from September 3rd through the 14th. They sometimes pulled 36 hour shifts and got just an hour or two of sleep.They saw a lot during that week and a half. There was a group of elderly nuns, a family they told to evacuate their home and later told to evacuate their emergency shelter and .a woman who came out of a barn with a pillow case full of live chickens and wondering what to do about her horses.