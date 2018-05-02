Clatskanie School Board Down To One Member?

Clatskanie, Or. – Looks like only one member is left on the Clatskanie school board. Two others who voted not to renew Clatskanie Elementary principal Brad Thorud’s contract appear to have been recalled in a special election Tuesday. A third board member who also voted no already resigned and the other board seat is vacant.

The recall was launched by community members who sided with Thorud who was accused of threatening the high school principal. The district superintendent who canceled a school board meeting last month he was worried about threats,then went on stress related medical leave and then resigned.

Thorud is appealing the decision not to renew his contract. Oregonlive says new school board members will be appointed by the NW Regional Education Service District