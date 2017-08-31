Some Classes Canceled After Fire At The International School

Portland, Or. – No classes today for preschool students at The International School in SW Portland, because of an early morning fire. Classes will be held for all other students there. It’s believed the fire started in a dumpster outside the building and spread to the school. The school is located at SW Sherman and SW Water.

The International School opened its doors in 1990 and has about 500 students. It provides an academic program, taught primarily through a second language – Japanese, Chinese, or Spanish.